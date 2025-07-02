DONE DEAL: Dundee sign Brentford winger Tony Yogane

Dundee have snapped up Brentford winger Tony Yogane.

The 19 year-old moves to Dundee on a season-long loan.

Former Brentford head of individual player development, Steven Pressley, has been named new Dundee manager.

Yogane spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Exeter City and now makes the step up to the Scottish Premiership.

Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane told the club's website: “Tony started last season with us and went on to make his debut for our first team.

"Then in January he went out on loan to Exeter who are a good club and great for the next stage of his development, before returning at the end of the season and scoring the winning goal in the PDL final for us against Bournemouth.

“He is a fantastic one-v-one eliminator in forward areas and has always shown a brilliant attitude to improving by working at his game. Hopefully with a prolonged run in the team Dundee will see the best of Tony.

“What is also important is he is going to a good club with a manager in Steven who knows Tony very well and how to get the best out of him. We wish Tony and Dundee all the very best in the new season ahead.”