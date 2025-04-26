Dessers nets as St Mirren hold Rangers without Balogun

Cyriel Dessers was on target as Rangers played a 2-2 draw with St Mirren in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter.

Heading into the encounter played in Paisley, the Nigeria international had gone on a run of four games with a goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Against the hosts, however, he ended his goal drought by putting the Gers ahead in the 42nd minute.

Before the half time break, St. Mirren restored parity thanks to Mark O’Hara’s effort. Barry Ferguson’s men regained their lead through Nicolas Raskin in the 52nd minutes.

Sadly, they were unable to secure all points as stake as Cono McMenamin ensured that the matched ended on a no winner no vanquished note with his 73rd minute strike.

While Dessers was substituted in the 42nd minute for Vaclav Cerny, his compatriot Leon Balogun was not listed for action.