Celtic record signing Hogh slammed amid lengthy goal drought

Danish international striker Kasper Hogh has become the center of intense criticism at Celtic due to a prolonged goal drought following his club-record £11 million summer transfer from Bodo/Glimt.

Kasper Hogh featured for Celtic on Sunday, returning to the starting lineup in their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road but endured another highly frustrating afternoon and put in a dismal display before being subbed off.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hogh has scored in just 1 out of 13 appearances for Celtic. For a player brought in on an eye-watering fee to guide Celtic’s frontline in domestic and European competitions, fans and pundits argue the final product has been completely lacking.

A number of pundits, among them Kris Boyd, have slammed Hogh, going as far as to state that the striker is "offering absolutely nothing" on the pitch.

Analysts, however, suggest Celtic is using him incorrectly; at Bodo/Glimt, he flourished as a "pure poacher" heavily served by wide players, whereas Celtic's current system isolates him.

Hogh's struggles are heavily magnified by his striking competitor, Camilo Durán. The Colombian forward has been in prolific form, racking up 9 goals and 5 assists this season.

Former player Scott Allan voiced a sentiment shared by many frustrated fans, stating he would start Durán over Hogh "every single time".

Hogh will get his next chance to impress when Celtic face Dundee United at home on Wednesday in the Premiership.