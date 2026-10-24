Hibernian vs Celtic: Scottish Premiership predictions, best bets and odds

It’s an exciting Edinburgh v Glasgow clash as Celtic visit Easter Road from noon on Sunday. Football betting analyst Frank Monkhouse offers three picks inspired by the stats.

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Followers of the Scottish Premiership title race have an early start on Sunday, as Hibernian host champions Celtic at Easter Road in front of the live TV cameras.

Fresh from a stunning 7-1 win over Hearts in Glasgow last weekend, Celtic fans hope for more of the same when their side travel to the capital. Will the Hibees fare any better than their city rivals?

The UKGC-licensed betting apps featured on this page offer a long list of pre-match betting markets on Hibs v Celtic. Keep it simple and predict the winner, or aim for higher odds in the first goalscorer or correct score markets. There's something for everyone.

Need help uncovering the value? Keep reading as respected football betting writer Frank Monkhouse explains the thinking behind his three Hibs vs Celtic predictions.

Hibernian vs Celtic: Betting tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/7 (bet365)

Celtic win @ 4/6 (bet365)

Hibernian 1-2 Celtic @ 15/2 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Total goals - Over 2.5

After reviewing key Hibs vs Celtic stats, including head-to-head trends on the Flashscore app, I've got over 2.5 goals as my first suggested bet.

Starting with the head-to-head, over 2.5 goals landed in each of the last three meetings. It's also worth noting that two of those three games were played at Easter Road. Celtic won twice here last season, with Hibs scoring a thrilling 2-1 win in Glasgow.

Looking back, these two famous clubs have met 10 times in the last two seasons. Over 2.5 goals has a 70 per cent success rate, and that caught my eye. Hibs held the home advantage four times, and those matches produced 11 goals.

Let's now look at how Hibs have started this season.

The locals have struggled, with poor results forcing the board to make an early managerial change. Dutchman Marink Reedijk now sits in the hot seat, with his side bottom of the Premiership after nine rounds.

Hibs have two wins, one draw and six defeats, scoring nine goals and conceding 14. Celtic kick off in pole position, with eight wins and a defeat. The Hoops have already scored 23 goals and conceded only five.

A bet on over 2.5 goals won when Celtic thrashed Hearts, beat St Mirren in Paisley and Aberdeen in Glasgow. It was also a smart move when Martin O'Neill's team outscored Falkirk, Dundee United, and Kilmarnock.

Over 2.5 goals paid out when Hibs hosted Motherwell, Hearts, and Falkirk.

Add over 2.5 goals to your weekend football accumulators or Hibs vs Celtic Bet Builders.

Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 4/7 (bet365)

Bet explanation: This bet pays out if Hibs vs Celtic produces more than two goals from both teams combined.

Result - Celtic win

Moving to the most popular football betting market of all, I'm backing Celtic to win.

The Hoops enter on top of the league, having collected 24 of the first 27 available points. They enjoy a four-point cushion over nearest rivals Rangers.

The only blot on their copybook was a 1-0 defeat to Rangers at Parkhead in September's Old Firm Derby. O'Neill's side have since played two league games, beating Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park and dismantling Hearts 7-1 in Glasgow.

Last season's league and cup double winners arrive with a 100 per cent record on the road. In August, they thrashed Kilmarnock 5-1 at Rugby Park. Last month, Celtic won 2-1 in Paisley, and 1-0 in Perth. So far this month, they scored two unanswered goals at Motherwell.

I'll now cover how Hibs have performed with the backing of home support.

The Hibees lost by the odd goal in three when hosting Motherwell on Premiership matchday one. A painful 3-1 loss in the Edinburgh Derby followed in September, before Hibs lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock and drew 1-1 with Aberdeen. This month, they fell to a 2-1 defeat when Falkirk were in town last Saturday.

When you trust Celtic to win, you're backing the league leaders against the bottom of the pile. You're also supporting the division's highest scorers, and a team on a great run of form at this venue.

I'm happy to oppose a Hibs side that have one draw and five defeats in six.

Tip: Celtic win @ 4/6 (bet365)

Bet explanation: This bet scores if Celtic leave the capital with a ninth win of the campaign and all three points.

Correct score - Hibs 1-2 Celtic

You can find my third and final Hibs vs Celtic prediction in the correct score market on the bet365 app.

I advise keeping your stakes small and following the stats, taking Celtic to win 2-1 at Easter Road.

Did you know that 2-1 was the correct score in each of the last three meetings?

Celtic won 2-1 here last November, before Hibs upset the odds to snatch a 2-1 victory at Celtic Park in February. The most recent clash, played at this stadium in May 2026, ended in another 2-1 win for the Bhoys.

That's exciting stuff, but let's dig a little deeper.

2-1 was the final score in five of the previous 11 meetings. At this stadium, 2-1 was the result in four of five games.

Need more convincing? Hibs lost 2-1 in their last home game, while Celtic scored two goals in their most recent Premiership away day.

Tip: Hibs 1-2 Celtic correct score @ 15/2 (bet365)

Bet explanation: Keep your stakes low and back Celtic to beat Hibs 2-1 at Easter Road before the live TV cameras on Sunday afternoon.

Hibernian vs Celtic: Betting odds

Hibernian win @ 10/3 (bet365)

Draw @ 16/5 (bet365)

Celtic win @ 4/6 (bet365)