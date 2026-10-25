Celtic narrowly beat Hibernian to restore four-point Scottish Premiership lead

Celtic restored a four-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to win 2-1 at bottom-of-the-table Hibernian.

After another European night to forget in defeat to Celta Vigo on Thursday, Celtic were seeking the comforts of a return to domestic action at Easter Road.

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However, the visitors found themselves behind after just three minutes when Owen Elding finished smartly from a quickly taken free-kick.

The lead lasted just two minutes, though, as Jason Kerr diverted a Celtic corner into his own net.

Celtic's record signing Kasper Hogh was denied an end to his barren run in front of goal by a fine stop by Hibs goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger.

But the money spent on Camilo Duran is looking like a far shrewder investment for the Scottish champions.

The Colombian coolly slotted in his 10th goal of the season after the ball broke his way just before half-time.

Match stats Flashscore

Both sides lacked the guile to seriously threaten in the second period amid blustery conditions caused by Storm Boelo.

"Given the circumstances, given the conditions, given the fact that we didn't play all that well, I thought it was our best win of the season," said Celtic boss Martin O'Neill.

"A difficult afternoon but delighted with the side, their resilience and how they adapted eventually to the conditions."

A third straight defeat for Marink Reedijk since taking charge of Hibs leaves the Edinburgh side still rooted to the foot of the table.