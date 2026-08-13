Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Celtic manager O'Neill 'much better' after hospital procedure

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill
Celtic manager Martin O'Neill David Young / Actionplus / Profimedia

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill revealed on Thursday he is feeling "much better" after being forced to miss last weekend's win at Kilmarnock following a hospital procedure.

O'Neill was away from the Celtic squad for several days as a result of the "small" procedure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 74-year-old spent a night in hospital and was unable to attend the Scottish champions' 5-1 victory over Kilmarnock on Sunday, although he did deliver a pre-match team-talk at the players' hotel.

Asked how he was feeling, the former Republic of Ireland manager told Celtic's website: "Much better, than last week anyway. Yeah, a couple of ailments rolled into one, unfortunately, but I'm getting there, which is good news."

O'Neill led Celtic to the Scottish title and the Scottish Cup last season in his second of two spells as interim boss during a turbulent campaign for the Glasgow club.

Aiming for a 15th title in the last 16 seasons, Celtic have been criticised by their fans for a lack of spending on new signings.

But O'Neill has a third recruit since the end of last season following the arrival on Wednesday of Egypt winger Haissem Hassan from Spanish side Real Oviedo.

"We’d been tracking him in January time. We have been chasing him, a number of players, in that sort of position that we feel as if they will add something to us. And he very, very much fitted the bill," O'Neill said.

"When he gets to see the surrounds here, I just think he'll glow. Going past players now is a sort of a dying art, which is really almost unforgivable in football. That's what fans get excited."

Mentions
CelticMartin O'NeillPremiership

Related Articles

DONE DEAL: Celtic confirm £9 million Haissem Hassan signing

Celtic interested in young Chelsea left-back Landon Emenalo

Rangers boss Derek McInnes insists his side are 'not as bad as people think'