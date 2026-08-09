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Rangers boss Derek McInnes insists his side are 'not as bad as people think'

Rangers boss Derek McInnes insists his side are 'not as bad as people think'
Rangers boss Derek McInnes insists his side are 'not as bad as people think'REUTERS

Rangers manager Derek McInnes leapt to the defence of his squad following their 2-1 Premiership defeat to Hibernian on Sunday (August 9).

An expectant crowd pack out Ibrox for Rangers’ first home game of the new season, but they left feeling a familiar disappointment. 

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Striker Josh Campbell gave visitors Hibernian the lead from the penalty spot just 12 minutes into the game.

Rangers kept pushing and eventually got their equaliser via a Miguel Chaiwa own goal only the then concede a 93rd minute goal from Callum Wright.

McInnes’ side are now five points behind arch-rivals Celtic just two games into the Premiership season, but the manager insists things aren’t too bad.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: "We're not as bad as some people will be saying at the minute. And I think it's important that we just batten down the hatches, stay strong, stay together."

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