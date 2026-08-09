Rangers boss Derek McInnes insists his side are 'not as bad as people think'

Rangers manager Derek McInnes leapt to the defence of his squad following their 2-1 Premiership defeat to Hibernian on Sunday (August 9).

An expectant crowd pack out Ibrox for Rangers’ first home game of the new season, but they left feeling a familiar disappointment.

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Striker Josh Campbell gave visitors Hibernian the lead from the penalty spot just 12 minutes into the game.

Rangers kept pushing and eventually got their equaliser via a Miguel Chaiwa own goal only the then concede a 93rd minute goal from Callum Wright.

McInnes’ side are now five points behind arch-rivals Celtic just two games into the Premiership season, but the manager insists things aren’t too bad.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: "We're not as bad as some people will be saying at the minute. And I think it's important that we just batten down the hatches, stay strong, stay together."