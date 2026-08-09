An expectant crowd pack out Ibrox for Rangers’ first home game of the new season, but they left feeling a familiar disappointment.
Striker Josh Campbell gave visitors Hibernian the lead from the penalty spot just 12 minutes into the game.
Rangers kept pushing and eventually got their equaliser via a Miguel Chaiwa own goal only the then concede a 93rd minute goal from Callum Wright.
McInnes’ side are now five points behind arch-rivals Celtic just two games into the Premiership season, but the manager insists things aren’t too bad.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: "We're not as bad as some people will be saying at the minute. And I think it's important that we just batten down the hatches, stay strong, stay together."