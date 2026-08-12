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Celtic interested in young Chelsea left-back Landon Emenalo

Celtic interested in young Chelsea left-back Landon Emenalo
Celtic interested in young Chelsea left-back Landon EmenaloREUTERS

Celtic are reportedly considering a loan move for young Chelsea left-back Landon Emenalo.

The highly rated 18-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea on loan this summer with minutes set to be hard to come by at Stamford Bridge.

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Emenalo was one of several teenagers that were part of Xabi Alonso’s pre-season, featuring in the 6-4 friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

According to Sky Sports, he has caught the attention of Scottish champions Celtic, who are looking to bring in a left-back to provide cover for Kieran Tierney.

Emenalo was in Glasgow on Wednesday (August 12) to hold talks and view the facilities at Celtic Park and their Lennoxtown training ground. 

While a loan move is most likely for Celtic, they haven’t completely ruled out a permanent move.

PAOK left-back Greg Taylor is said to be open to a return to the club, just a year after leaving for Greece, though no contact has been made.

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Landon EmenaloCelticChelseaPremier LeaguePremiershipFootball transfers

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