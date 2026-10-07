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Broadfoot hails Fernandez as Rangers’ 'unbelievable' star

Broadfoot hails Fernandez as Rangers’ 'unbelievable' star
Broadfoot hails Fernandez as Rangers’ 'unbelievable' starKenny Ramsay / News Licensing / Profimedia

Former Scotland and Rangers defender Kirk Broadfoot has described Nigeria international Emmanuel Fernandez as a supreme all-round athlete.

The player has faced occasional scrutiny during a demanding campaign but continues to show the qualities that have made him a key figure since joining from Peterborough United.

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Broadfoot said Rangers keeping the Super Eagle during recent transfer windows represented a major piece of business for the Ibrox club.

“I think a big one was keeping big Fernandez, keeping him here. He looks like an unbelievable player,” he told the Scotsman.

“I just think he’s an all-round athlete. He’s good on the ball. He’s very good in the air. He’s confident. 

“He can probably do what he wants in the game, to be honest. He is the type of player that people look for.”

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