Zubimendi: Arsenal always my first choice

Martin Zubimendi says Arsenal were always his first choice.

The former Real Sociedad captain completed his £60m move to the Gunners todat.

Zubimendi told arsenal.com: “Once I made the decision to leave, I set my sights on Arsenal because I think their style of play is a good fit for me,” our new midfielder said in his first interview.

“It’s a young, highly motivated and ambitious team. They have shown their potential recently, and I believe the best is yet to come. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. Andrea (Berta) and Mikel (Arteta) took excellent care of me, leaving me with no doubts whatsoever.

“This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for; one I wanted to make. Of course, it's a big change, but I'm ready to get started.”

His move to Arsenal also leads to a reunion with former La Real teammate Martin Odegaard.

Reunion with ex-teammates

Zubimendi continued: “Apart from how hard Martin works on the pitch, I was surprised by how much he works off the pitch at the gym.

“He is 100% focused on his fitness. As for Real, it's difficult when you're on loan, but Martin experienced all that.”

The midfielder also counted on Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino as a teammate at La Real, while goalkeeper David Raya is also part of the Spain squad.

Zubimendi added, “I'm happy to be here with them. I've played many games alongside Merino over the years.

“It's important because it will make the transition much easier for me, and I'm sure they'll be a great help.”