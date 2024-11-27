Zenit defender Alip: Man Utd? Ask my agent...

Zenit St Petersburg defender Nuraly Alip insists interest from Manchester United didn't unsettle him over the summer.

The Kazakhstan international was said to be scouted by United last season.

The president of his former club, Kairat, had revealed the interest of the English giants.

However, the 24 year-old centre-back says while aware of the speculation, he never had his head turned by the rumours.

"I was not interested. I am here in Zenit. This agents decide, not me," Alip told Legalbet

