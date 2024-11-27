Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract
AC Milan coach Fonseca: We must show right attitude against Slovan Bratislava

Zenit defender Alip: Man Utd? Ask my agent...

Paul Vegas
Zenit defender Alip: Man Utd? Ask my agent...
Zenit defender Alip: Man Utd? Ask my agent...Tribalfootball
Zenit St Petersburg defender Nuraly Alip insists interest from Manchester United didn't unsettle him over the summer.

The Kazakhstan international was said to be scouted by United last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The president of his former club, Kairat, had revealed the interest of the English giants.

However, the 24 year-old centre-back says while aware of the speculation, he never had his head turned by the rumours.

"I was not interested. I am here in Zenit. This agents decide, not me," Alip told Legalbet 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlip NuralyManchester UnitedZenit St PetersburgFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin
Walcott admits he could have joined Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd while at Arsenal
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia