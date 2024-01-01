Yoro hits training pitch at Man Utd

Tribal Football
Manchester United summer signing Leny Yoro has stepped up his recovery from a foot injury.

The Frenchman has not played a competitive game for the club after a metatarsal injury in preseason.

While he is still some way away from being picked for games, Yoro is training individually.

He will now hope to get through many sessions in the next week before he can join up with the rest of the squad.

Speaking in September, United boss Erik Ten Hag admitted Yoro was recovering nicely.

He said: "It is very pleasing that his rehab is going in the right direction and I expect him soon, but what I mean by soon, is that he is now in the right planning process. 

“He is in the right spot and he will return as soon as possible into the squad and then the team training."

