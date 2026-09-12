Jakirovic 'very happy' to see his high flying Hull side get a point against Chelsea

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic was 'very happy' with his side's 2-2 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Saturday (September 12).

The newly promoted side’s incredible start to life back in the Premier League continues with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

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Hull remain unbeaten from their first four games with two wins and two draws; with the only goals they’ve conceded coming against Xabi Alonso’s side.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Jakirovic admitted he was ‘very happy’ with the result and suggested his side could have got the win.

"I feel good. We have to be happy. It’s a huge result for us," he said.

"We had 2-1 at half-time and we had a 100% chance with McBurnie but Martinez's save was excellent,

We have to control play better in the box because we can stop this (Chelsea goal). We had an excellent chance for Cho – Martinez saved again. Player of the match.

"We can be very happy. We took a point in a very demanding match.

"Eight points against very difficult opponents. We have to continue like this."

On Nobel Mendy's head injury, he said: "He went to hospital for a scan. He's dizzy and disorientated. We’ll see. It’s a concussion 100%."