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Xabi Alonso offers loan update on 'important' Estevao

Chelsea forward Estevao.
Chelsea forward Estevao.Profimedia

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has addressed rumours over Estevao potentially being loaned out in the January transfer window.

The highly-rated Brazilian made 36 appearances across all competitions last season and scored eight goals in his debut campaign for the Blues.

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However, Alonso has used him sparingly so far in 2026/27, and he's yet to start a Premier League game under the Spaniard.

That has led to rumours of a possible short-term exit at the start of 2027, but with injuries starting to pile up in Alonso's squad, he has no plans to let the 20-year-old go.

"Yeah, I'm sure he will play more games. The season is long and there will be opportunities for everyone. He'll have his minutes. We are still early in the season, but he will be there.

"It's not about attitude, it's about the context of games. He's a great guy. We are still in October and he will be important.

"Everyone has to be ready. Every game is important. Este is training and his attitude has been good.

"There's no plans for him to leave."

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