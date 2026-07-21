World Cup stat shows how Rodri and Anderson are 'perfect pair' at Man City

Manchester City will have a new-look midfield for the 2026/27 Premier League season following a club record £116M swoop for Elliot Anderson.

New City boss Enzo Maresca was backed in his move for the England international as the Italian coach looks to put his stamp on City's squad following the departure of Pep Guardiola.

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Anderson's tenacity and defensive ability in the Nottingham Forest and England engine rooms persuaded City to go big to land the 23-year-old, who they aim to partner up with Rodri.

Due to the pair's World Cup runs with England and Spain, their preseason will be reduced, and City fans might not see them together in the Premier League until September.

Rodri was a shining star as Spain secured a first world crown since 2010 and won the Golden Ball award as the controlling metronome in Luis de la Fuente's midfield.

The numbers from North America also back up how the two can work together after ending the World Cup as joint-first for tackles won (18).

Rodri also completed 756 passes at the tournament, 79 more than any other player. Anderson showed his power in aerial duels, winning 19 headers, a figure only beaten by Australian Harry Souttar's 21.