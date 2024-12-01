Ipswich defender Burgess slams "squealing" Jota

Ipswich centre-half Cameron Burgess took aim at Jota Silva after defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Burgess says Jota "squealed" to win the penalty which saw Chris Wood convert for Forest's 1-0 win.

“Szmods didn't think he'd got him. I haven’t seen it. He went down in a heap and made a loud noise and a squeal, they sometimes get given because of that,” Burgess told BBC Sport

“We showed our fitness levels to go right to the end of the game. it's all about improving and working hard.

"I think we can keep going the way we’re going and keep improving.”