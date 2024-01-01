Tribal Football

Wolves table bid for Fluminense midfielder Andre

Premier League side Wolves are closing in on a £21 million deal for Fluminense's Brazil midfielder Andre.

The 23-year-old is set to sign on the dotted line before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Per the BBC, Andre is set to become Wolves’ sixth signing of a busy summer window.

Having lost their first two games of the season, manager Gary O’Neil wanted Wolves to push for more signings.

Now they appear to have secured a young talent who could be the future of their midfield.

Wolves next take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

