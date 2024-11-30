Wolves striker Larsen stunned by Bournemouth defeat

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen was left stunned by defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Larsen scored twice but still finished on the losing team as the Cherries won 4-2 on the day.

He said later, “I’m lost for words, to be honest. A crazy game. We didn't get the start we wanted, and I think this is the real answer of the Premier League. I have the feeling that I can't play any more crazy games than I've been doing the first months here. Unfortunately, it hasn't gone our way in those games, and we didn't do it well.

“It’s not what we expected before the game, obviously. We were in good form, I thought we were a bit better than we showed today, but that's football. There will be setbacks.

"We know Bournemouth are really direct and a strong team. They do what they do very well. We managed to come back, and we believed, I believed, all of us believed. We had the momentum, and then it takes only a few minutes again until that's dead again.”