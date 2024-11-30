Wolves boss O'Neil: Toti will always give you everything

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is delighted seeing Toti Gomes prove himself Premier League class.

Gomes will start today against Bournemouth, with O'Neil full of praise for his attitude.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “He had the physical attributes to play at Premier League level, no doubt. He was quick enough, he was strong enough, and then we had to work on some of his understanding of defending firstly, and how to defend some spaces, and we're still working very hard on that stuff.

"And then the big bit with him was trying to get him to a better level with the ball, not technically, because technically he's capable, just trying to give him better pictures that were clearer for him and give him a better understanding.

“The real trump card is everything you give him, he will literally keep trying until you blow the whistle and tell him to go. He'll just keep doing it for as long as he can. He'll keep trying to get better. He's a great lad to have in the group, the lads love him, the coaching staff love him, and he's one of them guys that you root for.

"When you see him doing well, the journey that he's been on it, you are really pleased for him. It'll be a big test for him tomorrow, because Bournemouth will be direct, and we'll need to defend that direct play. Really pleased with the progression that he's had, but not satisfied, because it's still a long way to go.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play