Wolves striker Hwang convinced of big season ahead

Hee Chan Hwang is confident of a big season ahead with Wolves.

The South Korea striker feels with his English improving, his form will also become more consistent.

He told the club's website: "When I was young, I watched every Premier League game. Playing in the Premier League was my dream, so when I arrived here, I felt very excited. I really wanted to play every game and show my performances.

“When I’m on the pitch I still think I need to enjoy this time – playing and training in the Premier League, that’s why I can give every day 100 percent. That’s good enough motivation.”

Hwang also said: “The first and second years I was a little bit busy because I had military service, so I had to go every time to London. I couldn’t have English lessons, but last season I tried to run my English with a teacher and that’s why I’m speaking better, not perfect, but a little bit better.

“If I start speaking English, I can enjoy life more with teammates and that’s what’s very good. I really want good times with teammates.”

