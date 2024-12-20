Wolves star Andre recalls facing "very difficult" Pereira side in the Copa do Brasil

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre has opened up about facing new head Vitor Pereira back in the Copa do Brasil.

Following the arrival of Pereira as new head coach, Andre spoke to the club's website on how tough it was to face the sides he had an impact on whilst working in Brazil.

“I haven’t worked with him, but all his teams are teams that work hard, teams that like to compete, who are very difficult to play against. We were once eliminated by him in the Copa do Brasil when he was with Corinthians, and then he was the trainer of Flamengo – which is the biggest club in Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s really hard to play against his teams because they are teams that are very well worked, and teams who fight on the pitch and bring all the energy there.”

After the sacking of former manager Gary O’Neil, Wolves sit 19th in the league and are out of the EFL Cup with just one win in their last five games. Andre however has full faith in Pereira and thinks he can turn the club around this season as they prepare to face Leicester City this Sunday.

“I think he’s going to help a lot, especially for me, having a trainer who speaks Portuguese. Before, the whole coaching staff was English, so that was a bit difficult when the squad is made up of Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish, Norwegian, Korean players.

“It’s also a very young group, but very united, and we know that with Vitor Pereira’s experience he’s going to get the best out of each player. As I said, he likes to compete, and he likes his teams to bring a lot of energy to the pitch. As a very young team, we are ready to pay the price on the pitch to avoid this situation and escape relegation.”