Tribal Football
Most Read
Hurzeler on Brighton's Veltman: He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league
Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin signs first professional contract
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong

Wolves plan to open new contract talks with Cunha

Paul Vegas
Wolves plan to open new contract talks with Cunha
Wolves plan to open new contract talks with CunhaAction Plus
Wolves plan to offer a new contract to Matheus Cunha.

The Telegraph says Wolves want to extend and improve Cunha's deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cunha's current contract with Wolves runs until the summer of 2027.

He has previously - in addition to Atlético Madrid - also played for clubs such as RB Leipzig, Hertha BSC, FC Sion and Coritiba.

The striker also has 11 caps with Brazil.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueCunha MatheusWolvesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves boss O'Neil: Cunha form due to sheer hard work
Ally McCoist exclusive: What are Liverpool doing with Salah? The Prem strikers now impressing me
O’Neil gives Wolves transfer update on Cunha as several clubs interested this January