Wolves plan to open new contract talks with Cunha

Wolves plan to offer a new contract to Matheus Cunha.

The Telegraph says Wolves want to extend and improve Cunha's deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cunha's current contract with Wolves runs until the summer of 2027.

He has previously - in addition to Atlético Madrid - also played for clubs such as RB Leipzig, Hertha BSC, FC Sion and Coritiba.

The striker also has 11 caps with Brazil.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play