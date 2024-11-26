O’Neil gives Wolves transfer update on Cunha as several clubs interested this January

O’Neil gives transfer update on Cunha as several clubs interested this January

Wolves have promised manager Gary O’Neil that Matheus Cunha is not being sold midseason.

The Molineux stadium club are in a serious fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

O’Neil, who is under huge pressure to keep his job, will not lose his star man in January.

Per talkSPORT, O’Neil has been promised that no key players will be sold, given the team need all hands on deck.

Wolves have become a selling club over the past few years due to FFP and PSR issues.

Pedro Neto and Max Kilman were sold in the summer, while key players left the previous summer as well.

