Celtic interested in Wolves star in HUGE summer move

Scottish champions Celtic are set to make another attempt to sign left-back Hugo Bueno.

The Wolves star is wanted on loan by the Scottish Premiership club for the entire season.

Per the BBC, the two clubs are holding talks and Bueno is interested in making the switch.

He would get regular game time at Celtic, while he is on the periphery at Wolves.

However, the two clubs have to come to an agreement on finances and other matters.

Bueno is behind Rayan Ait-Nouri in the pecking order for Wolves boss Gary O’Neil.

Bueno HugoAit-Nouri RayanWolvesCelticFootball TransfersPremier League
