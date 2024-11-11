Lemina welcomes Cunha's incredible form and ending Wolves' winless streak

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina has spoken on the club's first win against Southampton at the weekend and Matheus Cunha's fantastic form which helped them to victory.

After a frustrating beginning to the Premier League season, Wolves have finally won their first game against a struggling Saints side who now sit bottom of the league.

Lemina says this win was incredibly tough but is a testament to all the hard work the team have put in behind the scenes to try and revive their poor start to the campaign.

“We've been struggling a lot since the beginning of the season. We tried to find a way to win games, and sometimes it comes from scrappy games like that, when you have to be resilient. We did that for 45 minutes in the first half. It was really hard, but we were together, and we fought really hard. At the end of the game, when you feel this kind of resilience, you deserve three points at the end.

“We finished the game with a clean sheet, and it was even better for the confidence. After this international break, we're going to come back with a positive result. We’re three games unbeaten now and we finished with a clean sheet, and it's really good for us.

“It was really hard. We just believed since day one. We wanted to win. We had big targets in our mind with the team that we’ve got. It didn't come soon, but it did come now, and we need to enjoy it. We've been in a dark place where we've been sticking together since day one, and we did everything to win this game.”

Matheus Cunha sealed off the 3 points for Gary O’Neil’s side as he continues his excellent form. Lemina spoke on the striker and how proud the whole squad is for the Brazilian who has found his shooting boots so far this season.

“Creative player, key players, they have to be calm, they have to trust the team, and when they get the ball, they have to show that they are the best on the pitch. This is what he's doing right now, it’s amazing. He needed to stay connected with the team, to get the best out of him, and that's what he's doing. We’re really proud of him. He's a such a good player and needs to stick on what he’s doing right now.”