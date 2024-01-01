Wolves fans backing move for Arsenal keeper Ramsdale

Wolves fans may have some insight into Aaron Ramsdale's passion for the game.

The Arsenal shot stopper was at his exuberant best against the Molineux Stadium club in 2022.

Ramsdale was in fine form, with the 26-year-old helping the Gunners to a 2-0 win on the night.

However, the shot stopper soon found that he was out of favor at the Emirates Stadium.

He was eventually replaced as the no.1 by David Raya, who is now the automatic starter.

As a result, Ramsdale is being linked with a loan move to Wolves before the transfer window closes.