Wolves ease past Leicester to give new boss Pereira perfect start

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Premier League survival hopes received a huge boost thanks to a 3-0 victory away to relegation rivals Leicester City – their first away head-to-head win since May 2007.

It’s the dawn of a new era for Wolves, who started life under Vítor Pereira today, and their new boss had a huge task on his hands to steer them clear of the drop.

They almost got off to a catastrophic start in that quest when Bilal El Khannouss freed Jamie Vardy in behind, but as he tried to lift the ball over Jose Sa, the ball cannoned away off the goalkeeper’s chest.

The visitors took full advantage of that reprieve midway through the half, and there was an element of simplicity to the opener too, as Nelson Semedo’s hopeful joist forward evaded the whole Leicester defence, allowing Goncalo Guedes to acrobatically turn home from inside the area.

The Christmas season is all about giving, and James Justin gave Wolves an early Christmas gift when he incredulously left the ball to drift through to Rodrigo Gomes, whose scuffed finish wrong-footed Danny Ward and trickled over the line.

Leicester showed few signs of getting back into the game, but they did nearly do so when Vardy’s effort was cleared off the line by Toti.

And such was Leicester’s luck, Wolves went straight up the other end and added a third before half-time when Matheus Cunha fired in off the post.

There was a sense the game was done and dusted at half-time, but Leicester probed to get back into the contest after the break, and in almost identical fashion to the first half, Vardy was freed in behind, and this time he did round Sa, but he could only strike his effort into the side netting.

That chance aside, Leicester simply didn’t come close to manufacturing a way back into the game, which would probably go some way to explaining why Ruud van Nistelrooy didn’t introduce second-top scorer Facundo Buonanotte off the bench.

In truth, a 3-0 scoreline likely flattered Leicester, who should’ve conceded a fourth when the unmarked Joao Gomes headed wide from six yards out.

Ultimately, the game was already won by that point, so his miss wasn’t costly, and although Wolves will be spending Christmas day in the bottom three, a two-point gap to Leicester in 17th is a far prettier sight than what it would’ve been had they lost.