Lemina "really unhappy" after Newcastle collpase

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina expressed his disappointment after his side's collapse to Newcastle United yesterday.

Lemina had put his team ahead before half time but his side fell to two great Newcastle goals which leaves them winless so far this season.

“I don't know what to say. We had the chance to score more, but we didn’t, and they scored from far. They had luck, the first one has been flicked by our defender and the game changed.

“I'm really unhappy. We need to get back to work immediately, but we’re committed to what we need to do and be resilient.”

Lemina spoke on how both goals were unsavable for keeper Sam Johnstone and how they need to change their mentality if they want to escape the relegation zone.

“Sam didn’t have much chance with either goal and sometimes they can go like that. But they had the luck in the second half and we didn't.

“But we still had chances to score, but we didn't. We need to change this losing mentality now and get back to work.”