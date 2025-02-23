Bournemouth boss Iraola: Zabarnyi red made difference in Wolves defeat

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insists Illia Zabarnyi's dismissal made the difference in their defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

The defender was initially booked for a late challenge on Wolves fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri, only for VAR to intervene and the yellow card be upgraded to a red.

After the 1-0 defeat, Iraola said: “For me, I don't understand the process and the consequences of the red card.

“I think the process, the referee sees it live, normal speed, perfect spot takes the decision of a foul and a yellow card. For the VAR to intervene it has to be clear and obvious.

“I think everyone that has played football knows that Zaba goes on the floor, a ball that goes to the floor, after the touch on the ball, he slips and there is the kick to the Wolves player.

“But when I've seen that the VAR takes the decision. If there are six angles, instead of showing the six, they show the worst angle. Because from five angles you think it's okay, it's yellow card.

“From one angle you think it's red card. They show the worst angle in a slow motion, stopping in the worst moment. I said, okay, they have taken the decision for him.

“Obviously the referee didn't have any other chance than to show the red card. And also the consequences.

“Because I think Zaba clearly, everyone understands he has gone on the floor to the ball and he’s going to miss probably close to four games because of this.

“Because almost all of today’s game, and the next three games, I think maybe he doesn't play until April or something like this. In a play where I think everyone understands what has happened.”