Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo
Zirkzee meets with Man Utd management to explain personal plans
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished product

Wolves launching move for Toulouse attacker Abukhlal

Paul Vegas
Wolves launching move for Toulouse attacker Abukhlal
Wolves launching move for Toulouse attacker AbukhlalAction Plus
Wolves are launching a move for Toulouse attacker Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Foot Mercato says Wolves have placed the Morocco international at the top of their shopping list.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Determined to strengthen their attack, Wolves, in search of’a right winger, are following very closely the Toulouse star.

Linked to Toulouse until June 2026, the 24-year-old has produced an excellent season so far, helping TFC to eighth place on the Ligue 1 table.

He has six goals and two assists in 16 matches so far this season.

Mentions
Ligue 1Premier LeagueWolvesToulouseAboukhlal ZakariaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City schedule medical for Lens defender Khusanov
Man Utd, Liverpool following Wolves midfielder Gomes
Aston Villa move for Caen winger Tidiam Gomis