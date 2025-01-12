Wolves launching move for Toulouse attacker Abukhlal

Wolves are launching a move for Toulouse attacker Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Foot Mercato says Wolves have placed the Morocco international at the top of their shopping list.

Determined to strengthen their attack, Wolves, in search of’a right winger, are following very closely the Toulouse star.

Linked to Toulouse until June 2026, the 24-year-old has produced an excellent season so far, helping TFC to eighth place on the Ligue 1 table.

He has six goals and two assists in 16 matches so far this season.