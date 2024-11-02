Wolves boss O'Neil on facing Palace: We all must be up for Molineux floodlight clash

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says they'll throw everything at Crystal Palace in today's late clash.

O'Neil says the fans will be key under the floodlights.

He stated: “Myself, the players, the staff, we all want the fans to join us in this. We're just going to attack it full throttle. It won't be easy and there'll be moments in it that won't always look pretty because of the style of the team that we're playing against and how difficult they can be to create chances against.

“I'm sure moments in it will feel frustrating, but from the moment we get there until the moment the final whistle goes, we're going to give everything to make sure that we come out on top. I'm sure that if we're able to look after everything that we've spoken about in the last week, we have a real good chance of doing so.”

On Palace, O'Neil also said: “They lost two really good players in Anderson and Olise and that has played a massive part in their start. We played that Palace side at the end of last season, when they were flying, and I thought Anderson was excellent that day against us and Olise is obviously a top player, so to lose them has had an impact.

“They've had some tough fixtures, but I think they’re only behind Liverpool in restricting the opposition to chances from open play, so they’re a really difficult shape to create against. When you play them at home, it can start to get frustrating because they are tough to break down, and you need to be really good with the ball, and you need to be very clinical when you get your moments.

“But we know what to expect from them because they're always the same, a back five, they try and be aggressive from it, they don't spend too much time in build-up, they play long a lot and are one of the more direct teams in the league, so they will test us.

“We need to bring our own style and our own personality, and the energy that Molineux can produce, especially with an evening kick-off, and I'm sure it will be dark by 5.30, and there always feels like there’s a little bit more energy in the stadium by then, so I’m looking forward to it, because it’s an opportunity for us.”