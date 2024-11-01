Sportsbank make £230M bid for Textor's stake in Palace

John Textor is in talks to sell his Crystal Palace stake to Sportsbank - one of three serious bidders for his shares in the club.

Textor first announced his plans to sell his stake in Palace amid an interest in buying Everton in May which eventually collapsed. Now the American business man is looking to sell his stake after his relationship with co-owner Steve Parish has become unstable.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sportsbank are interested in his 45 per cent share with the group being made up of a collection of investors from North America, Canada, Europe and the Persian Gulf.

Textor bought his share for £87.5m in 2021 and is set to make a major profit if he agrees on the deal which looks to be headed by Zechariah Janjua and Navshir Jaffer at Sportsbank, who are both huge Eagles fans.

The ownership has a general partnership structure where different investors run the business together and if Textor does sell his shares it would be a huge shift in the way the club is run at the top.

Palace are winless so far in the Premier League this season and sit 17th on the table.