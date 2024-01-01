Wolves admit Mosquera season now over

Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old had to come off in their 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Colombian has undergone scans that have shown a very serious knee injury.

Wolves' head of high performance Phil Hayward said: "Yerson has now had all of the various assessments and scans which unfortunately confirm injuries to the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"We will be visiting specialists in the coming days to finalize the plan for surgery; this will take place in the next two weeks.

"Timescales are difficult to state prior to surgery but it is highly unlikely he will feature again this season."