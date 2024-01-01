White pens pro terms with Wolves

Wolves midfielder Alfie White has signed a first pro contract.

At 17, White is already a regular for the U21s at Wolves this season.

Academy manager for football, Jon Hunter-Barrett, told the club's website: “As always, it really pleasing to give a boy who’s been with the club since the age of eight his first professional contract.

“Alfie’s always been a consistent member of the group and the academy – everyone knows what they’re going to get from him because of his character and the way he goes about his work on a daily basis.

“He’s always shown his versatility, albeit he’s predominantly played as a six coming through the academy. So far, whatever we’ve put in front of him, he’s been able to go on and do and we’re excited to see how he progresses in the coming weeks and months.”