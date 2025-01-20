Tribal Football
Most Read
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Man Utd boss Amorim on Rashford: I'm not going to select a player who's not best for the team
AC Milan ask Man Utd about centre-forward signing

Wolfsburg to pry away Brentford star in loan deal despite the club's resistance

Ansser Sadiq
Wolfsburg to pry away Brentford star Roerslev in loan deal despite the club's resistance
Wolfsburg to pry away Brentford star Roerslev in loan deal despite the club's resistanceAction Plus
Brentford's resistance over Mads Roerslev is set to be tested in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports claims that Wolfsburg are ready to make a move for him in the present transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The German club are seeking to secure Roerslev on a loan deal to the end of the season.

They would like to include an obligation or option to buy, depending on meeting certain clauses.

Roerslev is 25 and has been at Brentford since 2019, playing more than 100 games in that time.

But he is out of contract in 2026 and the Bees may be ready to cash in on him.

Mentions
Roerslev Rasmussen MadsBrentfordWolfsburgPremier LeagueFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
Slot confirms Liverpool star Jota will be out for "weeks not months" with injury
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Brentford boss Frank fires Wissa message to Forest