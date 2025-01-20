Wolfsburg to pry away Brentford star in loan deal despite the club's resistance

Wolfsburg to pry away Brentford star Roerslev in loan deal despite the club's resistance

Brentford's resistance over Mads Roerslev is set to be tested in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports claims that Wolfsburg are ready to make a move for him in the present transfer window.

The German club are seeking to secure Roerslev on a loan deal to the end of the season.

They would like to include an obligation or option to buy, depending on meeting certain clauses.

Roerslev is 25 and has been at Brentford since 2019, playing more than 100 games in that time.

But he is out of contract in 2026 and the Bees may be ready to cash in on him.