Leicester keeper Hermansen: Brentford defeat a tough night

Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen admits defeat at home to Brentford on Friday was a "tough night".

Hermansen conceded four goals as a the Bees won 4-0 at the KPS.

He said, "We became a bit too open after we conceded the first goal. I think we are also in the state of mind at the moment where if we concede it is very uphill for us.

"What could help us in this moment is an early goal, get a lead and then work our way in the game.

"A tough night. We are in a tough situation, that is clear. It is tough for us as players and tough for the club in general. I know it sounds silly to say every week but we just have to work hard in training every week.

"The easy answer is to say we need to keep working. I think we are quite lucky we are still quite close to the other teams.

"We are always trying to stay positive as a group of players but it is tough at the moment."