Wilson lays out demands to Villa in contract demands

Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa youngster Rory Wilson’s contract stand-off is due to a lack of playing time.

The Scotland Under-21 star is being offered terms on a new five-year contract.However, Daily Record states that he is not seeking more money or a longer deal.

What Wilson wants is more information on whether he will get first team game time, given he is now 19.

Villa will have to see if he is first team material this season, but may even offer him the option of going out on loan in the future.

Conversations with Wilson and his reps have been led by academy chiefs, and not first team coach Unai Emery or sporting director Monchi.

