Wilkinson happy with first weeks in charge of Man City U21s

Wilkinson happy with first weeks in charge of Man City U21s

Manchester City U21 coach Ben Wilkinson is happy with his first weeks in charge.

Wilkinson stepped up from the U18s after Brian Barry-Murphy's departure at the start of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: “(I’ve found the step up) relatively seamless.

“I think the beauty of it is I’ve worked with every single player in the squad from between one, two to four years.

“From that point of view (it’s been) no problem at all. The players know what I want, I know what the players’ strengths and weaknesses are. So (it’s been) pretty good.

“Obviously aligning to a new schedule and a new relationships with the Under-18s and first-team, things like that (is new).

“But yeah overall, (it’s gone) very well.”

He added: “We know we have good players and we’re capable of playing good football. But aligning everything I think is the biggest challenge we’ve had.”