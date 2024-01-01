Tribal Football
Most Read
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Emmanuel Petit exclusive: Arsenal MUST go for free agent Rabiot

Wilkinson happy with first weeks in charge of Man City U21s

Wilkinson happy with first weeks in charge of Man City U21s
Wilkinson happy with first weeks in charge of Man City U21s
Wilkinson happy with first weeks in charge of Man City U21sProfimedia
Manchester City U21 coach Ben Wilkinson is happy with his first weeks in charge.

Wilkinson stepped up from the U18s after Brian Barry-Murphy's departure at the start of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: “(I’ve found the step up) relatively seamless.

“I think the beauty of it is I’ve worked with every single player in the squad from between one, two to four years.

“From that point of view (it’s been) no problem at all. The players know what I want, I know what the players’ strengths and weaknesses are. So (it’s been) pretty good.

“Obviously aligning to a new schedule and a new relationships with the Under-18s and first-team, things like that (is new). 

“But yeah overall, (it’s gone) very well.”

He added: “We know we have good players and we’re capable of playing good football. But aligning everything I think is the biggest challenge we’ve had.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBarry-Murphy BrianManchester City
Related Articles
Laporta: Gundogan did not leave due to Barcelona finances
SHOCK! Barry-Murphy suddenly leaves as Man City U21 coach
DONE DEAL: Benfica sign Man City fullback Kabore