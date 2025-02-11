Tribal Football
Wigan defender Carragher Jr wanted by Malta

Ansser Sadiq
Jamie Carragher's son, James Carragher, could forgo the chance to play for England after receiving Maltese citizenship.  

The 22-year-old Wigan Athletic defender spent six years in Liverpool’s academy before moving in 2017.  

Unlike his father, who earned 38 caps for England, James may now represent Malta internationally.  

Reports from the Times of Malta suggest his citizenship was granted through his Maltese mother and grandfather.  

This opens the door for James to switch his international allegiance to Malta.  

The decision could boost his chances of earning regular international caps.

Sessegnon hopes wrecked as Fulham win at Cup opponents Wigan