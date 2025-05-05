Wife responds to emotional West Ham ace Paqueta after Spurs booking

The wife of Lucas Paqueta has reacted online to the tears of the West Ham attacker after his booking during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Paqueta became emotional after being shown a yellow card for fouling Mikey Moore. He was soon taken off by Hammers manager Graham Potter.

The Brazilian is fighting against accusations of causing yellow cards deliberately to influence betting markets. If found guilty, Paqueta faces a lifetime football ban.

Wife's response

Taking to social media, Paqueta's wife, Maria Eduarda Fournier, posted: "I've never said anything here, and maybe I shouldn't have! My husband has a posture and strength that I admire and that IMPRESSES me.

"We've been living this nightmare for two years and he's ALWAYS strong... he's always had it in his head that he would only defend himself at the right time and place!

"There's NOTHING against him. Have you never noticed that?

"Anyway, God knows everything, and only HE knows why we're going through this! And only because of HIM are we well and living happily as a family!

"I just wish people would respect him.. People are mean and unfair, without knowing ANYTHING!"