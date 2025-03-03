Manchester City will likely not receive sanctions when the initial verdict on their alleged breach of 130 financial rules after hearing concluded in December.

In an interview with chief executive Richard Masters given to the Financial Times, it was stated that the verdict could yet been announced anytime before the end of the season. Masters is the face of the Premier League's investigation into Man City's alleged financial rule breaches which may be appealed of voided until next season.

The charges relate to alleged breaches which took place at the club between 2009 and 2018 and it is explained that the independent panel itself would not decide on any sanctions the club might be set to receive. This would instead involve a separate process, which could be subject to appeal by either Man City or the Premier League.

This means that any potential punishment might not be handed out for some time with Masters stating that he “literally cannot say a word” about the ongoing proceedings which have amounted to astronomical legal costs for the league which have raised concerns for many clubs who feel the legal disputes are heading nowhere.