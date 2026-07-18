Hull boss Jakirovic jokes Man Utd may be "tired from the World Cup" ahead of opening game

Hull City coach Sergej Jakirovic has spoken on his expectations heading into the Premier League season.

The Tigers kick off the Premier League campaign with an opening day clash against Champions League side Manchester United at the MKM Stadium next month in what is a very tough first test for the side.

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Hull have confirmed that they have sold out of memberships ahead of the new Premier League campaign as excitement grows around the side who have not been in the top flight in close to a decade.

Leeds United and Sunderland survived relegation last season after being promoted, handing teams like Hull hope that they can stay up in what will be a gruelling campaign.

Speaking one month before the opening game, Jakirovic revealed that Leeds and Sunderland act as inspiration for his side.

“Now you have to be ready for that. There is no easy game in the Premier League.

“When I look at Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City, all these big teams, big names, maybe you will not have a chance. But this is still football. You have to be ready for that.

“I know how demanding and difficult it is. When I look at Burnley, they won promotion from the Championship with 100 points, then last season they took 22 points. So it's very, very difficult.

“But also Leeds, Sunderland, they showed a recipe that we can build. If you spend money wisely and with a plan, we can build.

“Maybe Manchester United will be tired from the World Cup. I'm joking, of course.

“But first, and what is most important, is to bring good quality to our team.”

Hull returned to training on Monday and soon jet out to Turkey and Germany for pre-season preparation.