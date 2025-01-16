West Ham willing to sell young midfielder for a loss to generate funds for Potter

West Ham United are said to be in talks to sell Luis Guilherme in the winter window.

The Brazilian has failed to impress since arriving from Palmeiras in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Times state that the 18-year-old winger may not be able to settle in England at this stage of his career.

They are willing to sell him for a slight loss on the £25M they paid a few months ago.

Manager Graham Potter is known for molding young players but may want to generate funds to bring in players he likes.

The final decision will depend entirely on the offers that come through for Guilherme.