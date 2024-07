West Ham turn to AC Milan defender Tomori

West Ham are eyeing AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

The Daily Mail says the Hammers are preparing an offer for the former Chelsea centre-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tomori left Chelsea for Milan in 2021, but could be available after the arrival of new coach Paulo Fonseca.

West Ham are turning to Tomori after suffering frustration in their attempt for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 26-year-old defender has made 142 appearances for Milan since his £24m move.