West Ham to bid for Forest striker Awoniyi

West Ham United are hopeful of bringing in another marksman to their team this winter.

The Hammers want to add a new striker to their squad as they give manager Graham Potter a more balanced group to work with.

Per The Sun, West Ham are plotting an ambitious deal for Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

While Awoniyi is no longer first choice at Forest, they are vying for a top four finish this season.

Whether their boss Nuno Espírito Santo wants to lose Awoniyi is not clear at present.

While a loan is off the table, a permanent deal has been discussed this week.