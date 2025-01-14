Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
Man Utd defender Maguire blast for Havertz sparked Arsenal brawl
Man Utd push Vivell to commit to long-term contract

West Ham to bid for Forest striker Awoniyi

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham to bid for Forest striker Awoniyi
West Ham to bid for Forest striker AwoniyiWest Ham/Facebook
West Ham United are hopeful of bringing in another marksman to their team this winter.

The Hammers want to add a new striker to their squad as they give manager Graham Potter a more balanced group to work with.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Sun, West Ham are plotting an ambitious deal for Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

While Awoniyi is no longer first choice at Forest, they are vying for a top four finish this season.

Whether their boss Nuno Espírito Santo wants to lose Awoniyi is not clear at present.

While a loan is off the table, a permanent deal has been discussed this week.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAwoniyi TaiwoWest HamNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Forest boss Nuno announces Hennessey re-signing
New West Ham boss Potter admits Fullkrug replacement may be needed
Villa in talks with Sevilla to sign £42M defender