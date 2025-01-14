DONE DEAL: Forest boss Nuno announces Hennessey re-signing

Nottingham Forest shot stopper Wayne Hennessey has returned to the club this week.

The veteran has come back after having departed in the summer to try and find a new team.

He is not under contract, but will be given support by the club to get back to full fitness after stepping up his recovery from a serious injury.

On Monday, boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: "Unfortunately Wayne had a serious injury at the end of last season which was a tough moment for everybody inside the training ground.

"But he has improved and now he's a big part of us, especially in the goalkeeping community which is a small group.

"He's signed his contract and it's a pleasure to have him around. His knowledge, his experience, the way he goes about his work, it's really good to have him."