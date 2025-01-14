Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
Man Utd defender Maguire blast for Havertz sparked Arsenal brawl
Man Utd push Vivell to commit to long-term contract

DONE DEAL: Forest boss Nuno announces Hennessey re-signing

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Forest boss Nuno announces Hennessey re-signing
DONE DEAL: Forest boss Nuno announces Hennessey re-signingAction Plus
Nottingham Forest shot stopper Wayne Hennessey has returned to the club this week.

The veteran has come back after having departed in the summer to try and find a new team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is not under contract, but will be given support by the club to get back to full fitness after stepping up his recovery from a serious injury.

On Monday, boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: "Unfortunately Wayne had a serious injury at the end of last season which was a tough moment for everybody inside the training ground.

"But he has improved and now he's a big part of us, especially in the goalkeeping community which is a small group.

"He's signed his contract and it's a pleasure to have him around. His knowledge, his experience, the way he goes about his work, it's really good to have him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHennessey WayneNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa in talks with Sevilla to sign £42M defender
Sevilla defender Bade tracked by Liverpool and Newcastle
Nuno Espirito Santo says Forest are focused despite contract issues with Wood and Aina