West Ham star Paqueta releases statement over betting probe speculation

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta has slammed claims surrounding his betting breaches probe.

The Brazilian is being looked into for allegedly betting on himself getting yellow cards in specific games.

Paqueta could face a ban of many years or even a lifetime ban if he is found guilty.

On social media this week, he wrote: "I am frustrated and upset to have read recent misleading and inaccurate press articles, published in both England and Brazil, claiming to disclose information about my case.

“Some of that information is entirely false and appears designed to undermine my position. I am also concerned that, although they are false and misteading, these articles are clearly sourced from an individual close to the case.

"The FA proceedings are supposed to be confidential, and they are extremely serious for me and my family. The continued leaking and publication of inaccurate information in the press is now putting at risk my chance of receiving fair hearing, I have, therefore, instructed my lawyers to write to The FA to request that they conduct a thorough investigation into how information about the case, even if inaccurate, is finding its way into the public domain. I continue to deny the charges against me and look forward to demonstrating my innocence.“