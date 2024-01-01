West Ham boss Lopetegui: I enjoy watching Postecoglou's Tottenham

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has earned a lot of praise from a counterpart this week.

He was the subject of a question put to West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui, as the two teams prepare to meet at the weekend.

The Spaniard praise the Australian coach, stating that his team would have to work hard to get a result against Spurs.

He told reporters: “Ange Postecoglou has changed a lot for Tottenham

“In my opinion he has made the players on the team better, and that’s why I like to see them.

“They have very good players, but they all work as a team. But we have to put the focus on us and be ready to have a good answer, because we will have to be close to perfection to compete with them.

“Our fans will always demand the best from us and this is a good thing for us. In the same way they support us always, and we have to be ready to play football, to defend and attack well, to be a strong and solid team. To be able to beat them there is not going to be easy, but this is our aim, always.”

He added: “We need to focus on our job

“Tottenham are a very compact, very narrow team, very aggressive and we have to be able to beat this kind of team.

“They do a lot of very good things, but I prefer to put the focus on what we have to do. For me that is more important.

“We will try to use our decisions too. We will try to beat this kind of situation playing well, understanding each moment and playing out of mini-matches well.

“Tottenham is a team that has a lot of big intensity always and we have to be ready to have the right answers, but I won’t talk about tactics here!”