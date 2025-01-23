Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

West Ham sporting director Steidten under fresh pressure

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham sporting director Steidten may leave the club due to poor signings
West Ham sporting director Steidten may leave the club due to poor signingsAction plus
West Ham United sporting director Tim Steidten’s position at the club is precarious.

The Hammers have seen many of their recent signings in the past couple of summer transfer windows turn into flops.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mail, there is speculation that he will be handed his marching orders in the coming weeks.

Kyle Macaulay, a long-term associate of head coach Graham Potter, wants the job.

Potter would also prefer to have someone he knows to work with him as the club rebuilds.

Steidten has not only overseen some poor transfers, but also fell out with two managers.

He had poor relationships with David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui before each of them left.

Mentions
West HamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tony Cottee exclusive: I always knew Lopetegui wasn't right for West Ham
Ex-West Ham boss Lopetegui in Belgium job talks
Alvarez on playing under West Ham boss Potter: We want to start second half of season strongly