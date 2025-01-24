West Ham set to bid for Brighton's Webster as Potter attempts to bolster squad

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham United are considering a move for Brighton defender Adam Webster.

As reported by Jack Rosser for The Sun, new manager Graham Potter is looking for signings.

Potter, who took over from Julen Lopetegui earlier this month, aims to strengthen the defense due to the Hammers' leaky backline

Potter previously signed Webster for Brighton in a £18M deal in 2019. 

West Ham have had a long-standing interest in the 30-year-old, even considering a move during David Moyes' tenure.

